Paul Costelloe designs exclusive handbag collection for QVC UK

Paul Costelloe is launching a new collection of handbags exclusively for omnichannel retailer QVC UK this October.

Launching on October 20, Paul Costelloe will debut a new ‘Dressage Collection’ for QVC UK, featuring a range of handcrafted leather handbags in a range of colours and shapes inspired by the quintessential heritage of all his designs.

Commenting on the collection, Paul Costelloe said in a statement: “Every piece in my Dressage Collection reflects my values of elegance and excellence, supported by a focus on discipline and quality in craftsmanship to deliver these exquisite bags which will continue to be loved in the years to come.

“It is an honour to be working with QVC again, and I hope you enjoy this collection as much as I have enjoyed designing it.”

Image: courtesy of Paul Costelloe/QVC UK; Paul Costelloe - Dressage Collection

Designed at the brand’s studio in London, the equestrian-themed ‘Dressage Collection’ consists of timeless and versatile day to evening bags presented in deep, rich colours to suit every occasion, varying from tote bags to shoulder and crossbody, with the addition of a vanity trinket case.

The bags were inspired by the beauty and form of equestrian show jumping during the Olympic games, and each piece features a new geometric print lining inside, designed exclusively for QVC UK.

Paul Costelloe’s ‘Dressage Collection’ prices range from 28 to 197 pounds and will be available at qvcuk.com from October 20.

