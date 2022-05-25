Paul Frank signs footwear licensing deal

Paul Frank has signed a strategic licensing partnership with Unlimited Footwear Group (UFG) to design, produce, market and distribute Paul Frank branded footwear in 50 countries including the UK, across the EU, Eastern Europe, Switzerland and Scandinavia.

The Paul Frank footwear will launch collections for men, women and kids for spring/summer 2023, taking inspiration from “Paul Frank’s youthful, fresh, fun and accessible approach with a spark of humour, pleasant sarcasm and everyday cleverness”.

The Heritage Footwear Company, part of UFG, will manage the Paul Frank footwear collections, and will launch two collections a year at a mid-price level. The footwear will be distributed through its international sales network of both multi-brand fashion and sports retail and through wholesale and various online platforms.

Bart van Helvoirt, chief executive at Unlimited Footwear Group, said in a statement: “UFG is excited to add yet another great brand to its licensing portfolio. We look forward to working closely with the Paul Frank team on many fun footwear collections to come.

“The 30-plus years’ experience in the footwear industry and international focus that UFG brings to the table make a perfect fit for the Paul Frank brand. We look forward to our contribution of further international growth and brand awareness of the Paul Frank brand.”

Michael Puglisi, Futurity Brands licensing manager, added: “Futurity Brands and the Paul Frank team are equally excited to partner with UFG. As part of our rebuild and positioning strategy, it is important for us align with strong partners like UFG. We look forward to growing the category of footwear for the Paul Frank brand alongside the experienced UFG team.”