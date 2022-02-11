Paul Smith and Porter collaborate for bag collection

British fashion brand Paul Smith has collaborated with Japanese luggage brand Porter to release a new collection of bags and accessories for the 2022 spring/summer season. The collection of bags celebrates Porter's iconic shapes, combined with Paul Smith's signature colors and stripes. The collection was first presented on the Paul Smith’s spring/summer 2022 men's runway show in June 2021.

The bags are crafted from Porter's signature nylon twill – the brand's original fabric with a lightweight feel and durability. This exclusive collaboration features classic Porter items, including the helmet bag, duffle shoulder bag and wallets, all reworked with Paul Smith's elements.

The starting point for the color palette was the considered tones of Paul Smith's spring/summer 2022 menswear collection, which took inspiration from the great outdoors, with organic tones of greens and blues seen in bold stripes, representing natural and muted colors, and midnight black, white, and red stripes to reflect hues seen in the sky at sunrise. Affixed to the front of the bags are Porter and Paul Smith's logos, enhancing the close partnership between the two brands. Since Paul Smith's shop was the first in the U.K. to sell Porter bags and accessories, this collaboration brings their relationship full circle, and represents Smith's lifelong love of meticulous Japanese craft and manufacture, as well as his respect and admiration for the Porter brand. The Paul Smith + Porter collection will be on sale online and in selected Paul Smith shops, as well as from selected Porter's shops from February 16.