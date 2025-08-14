Paul Smith extends Fashion Residency programme to US with CFDA

British designer Paul Smith has expanded his brand’s existing Fashion Residency programme to students in the US. In partnership with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), for the initiative’s second edition the Paul Smith Foundation will be selecting one American designer to join the residency at Studio Smithfield in London.

The inaugural US participant, who will be part of the Paul Smith’s Foundation x CFDA Designer-in-Residence, will join six UK-based designers in receiving a 400 square foot studio space for 12 months, supported by Projekt. Each designer will also receive mentoring from industry leaders, business-planning training, a visa, flights and living expenses.

Applications for the second cohort of the programme have now been opened, with shortlisted candidates associated with the CFDA-led arm to begin interviews in September 2025. Designer Paul Smith will oversee the selection process alongside CFDA president, Steven Kolb, and vice president of program strategies/education and sustainability initiatives at CFDA, Sara Kozlowski.

Launched in 2024, Paul Smith founded the Fashion Residency at Studio Smithfield programme alongside the Mayor of London and Projekt. Through it, select young designers are given access to set workspace and a training programme, the latter designed by the Paul Smith’s Foundation, which matches participants with industry professionals.

In a statement, Kolb said: “Fashion is truly a global business, and an opportunity such as this will provide one American talent with invaluable experience and exposure in an international market. The chance to work alongside peers in the UK fosters creative exchange, builds cross-cultural understanding, and strengthens our industry as a whole. We are deeply grateful to Sir Paul Smith for his continued collaboration and dedication to nurturing the next generation of talent.”