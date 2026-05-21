Paul Smith launches collaboration with Gabriela Hearst

British designer Paul Smith has launched a limited-edition collection with his friend, Gabriela Hearst, centred around their “shared sensibility around craft and design”.

The collaboration is described as having been “developed organically from a mutual passion for craftmanship and tailoring,” drawing on their longstanding friendship, love of nature, and their shared inspiration of family, particularly Smith’s father and Hearst’s grandmother.

Paul Smith + Gabriela Hearst collection Credits: Paul Smith / Gabriela Hearst photographed by Cathy Kasterine

The capsule spans 14 men’s and womenswear pieces alongside accessories and takes inspiration from two archival photographs taken by Paul Smith’s father in the British countryside during the 1950s and 1960s, with one capturing a mountain landscape and the other a waterfall.

The pair have then used traditional tailoring as a canvas, juxtaposing the mountainscape and waterfall across a silk satin trench coat and bias-cut slip dresses, as well as an all-over print on Italian-made virgin wool barré suiting, and a soft cashmere sweater in space-dyed Welfat yarn, which has been hand-knitted by Manos del Uruguay, a nonprofit cooperative supporting economic independence for women in rural communities.

Paul Smith + Gabriela Hearst collection Credits: Gabriela Hearst

The collaboration also includes reimagined versions of Gabriela Hearst’s signature Nina and Demi top-handle bags, featuring the mountain landscape print.

The Paul Smith + Gabriela Hearst collection is available through Paul Smith boutiques and the brand’s online store, as well as Gabriela Hearst flagship locations in London, Beverly Hills, and New York, and the designer’s website. Paul Smith + Gabriela Hearst collection photographed by Cathy Kasterine

Paul Smith + Gabriela Hearst collection Credits: Paul Smith / Gabriela Hearst photographed by Cathy Kasterine

Paul Smith + Gabriela Hearst collection Credits: Paul Smith / Gabriela Hearst photographed by Cathy Kasterine