Paul Smith named official outfitter for Olympique de Marseille

French football team Olympique de Marseille has announced a partnership with British fashion designer Paul Smith to dress the team for the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 seasons.

Paul Smith, which already has affiliations with Premier League football teams Manchester United and Arsenal, will dress Olympique de Marseille players, management and all team employees in its signature dark suits.

The partnership was unveiled for the first time during Olympique de Marseille’s home match against AS Monaco on December 1.

In a statement, Olympique de Marseille said the partnership "seals an alliance where timeless elegance is combined with Marseille's audacity and passion".

Grégory La Mela, sales and marketing director of Olympique de Marseille (OM), said: "We are delighted to partner with Paul Smith, a world-renowned brand that, like OM, knows how to combine tradition and modernity, ambition and authenticity.

"This partnership reflects our vision: to shine in all arenas, whether sporting or cultural.”