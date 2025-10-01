Paul Smith unveils collaboration with Barbour

British fashion designer Paul Smith has unveiled a 23-piece collection with heritage British brand Barbour.

The ‘Paul Smith Loves Barbour’ collection sees Smith reimagining a selection of Barbour’s signature coats, alongside knitwear, accessories, and T-shirts, drawing inspiration from country shows.

The collection showcases a playful approach to country classics with what’s described as “unusual shades” of waxed cotton, patchwork constructions, and a recurring Friesian cow motif.

Paul Smith Loves Barbour collaboration campaign Credits: Paul Smith / Barbour

Ian Bergin, director of menswear, footwear and accessories at Barbour, said in a statement: “There is always a certain wit that Sir Paul brings to the table which shines through in this collaboration. Beautiful garments, hidden touches and a playfulness in execution which melds with Barbour’s practicality and style.

“The final result is a collection which genuinely feels like an authentic meeting of brands, with both Paul Smith and Barbour’s quintessential spirits very present and visible throughout the pieces. We are excited to see it launch.”

Highlights include Barbour’s Bedale jacket, one of Barbour’s most recognisable styles, which has been reworked in a Paul Smith patchwork stripe iteration for both men and women, as well as block colour versions. These sit alongside the longer Border coat and a shorter Transport jacket, while a snap-in liner vest is composed of contrasting shirt patterns.

There are also chunky knitwear, made from speckled yarns, rain boots and waxed cotton bucket hats, and Barbour’s enamel pin badges have been given a “Paul Smith twist,” including a green parrot, winning rosettes, and a cow, which can be affixed to a hat or jacket collar.

