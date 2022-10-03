Paul Smith unveils limited-edition Stan Smith sneakers

British designer Paul Smith has teamed up with German sportswear giant Adidas and football club Manchester United on a limited-edition Stan Smith sneaker for autumn/winter 2022.

The collaboration is in honour of the long-standing partnership between Manchester United and Paul Smith, which serves as the club’s official tailoring partner and outfits the team for match days.

The sneaker maintains the integrity of the original tennis silhouette, which was first released in 1965, while adding “Paul Smith’s signature witty twist,” explained the brand in a statement. The design includes embossed line portraits of Stan Smith and Paul Smith on the right and left tongues, respectively, and their names on the uppers.

Image: Paul Smith

In addition, Manchester United’s Red Devil logo has been added to the heel tab and the team’s red, white and grey striped colourway is featured on the insole, underside of the tongue and lace-ends.

The run is limited to 1,946 pairs worldwide, a number chosen since it is the birth year shared by Stan Smith and Sir Paul Smith.

The Paul Smith + Manchester United + Adidas Stan Smith sneakers retail for 120 pounds and are available for sale on the Paul Smith, Adidas and Manchester United websites.

Image: Paul Smith