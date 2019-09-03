Pause Conscious pop-up coming to London

Pause Conscious, the global movement that showcases sustainable fashion around the world, is coming to London for its ninth edition during London Fashion Week.

The pop-up will run for 10-days, from September 13 to 22, offering a sustainable option to fashion week and inviting visitors to rethink their consuming behaviour choices, as it highlights sustainable brands from all over the world in a pop-up combining shopping with art, live performances, and music.

“Our motto: ‘Be you, be conscious, be here now’ is based on the necessity of bringing consciousness to the fashion industry. Something as beautiful as fashion also has a dark side, that’s why we need to rethink our consumption patterns now,” explains Leticia Bordoni, co-founder of Pause Fashion Hub.

The event taking place at Freemasons’ Hall in Covent Garden will include a sustainable fashion store featuring 80 sustainable designers, alongside a full agenda of “inspiring and impactful activities” including performances and exhibitions from local and international artists, live fashion editorial photoshoots and educational experiences.

“The curation for this ninth edition of Pause Conscious Pop Up Store is based on a mix of tradition, by the hand of durable materials in timeless designs, and modern street style details in bright and neutral colours,” explained Romina Pirani, co-founder of Pause Fashion Hub to FashionUnited. “We will be showcasing a huge number of sustainable fashion brands with different urban aesthetics. Everyone is invited to find a balance to define their own style in our racks.”

The Pause Conscious Pop-up has previously taken place in Amsterdam, New York, and Paris, this will mark its first in the UK.

Image: courtesy of Pause Fashion Hub