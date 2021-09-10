Pawshmere launches luxury, ethical clothing for dogs

Pawshmere is a new luxury, ethical, and inclusive dog clothing and accessories brand launching this month to offer high-quality pieces for dogs of medium and large breeds.

London-based founder Maya Tiroche, who worked in high-end fashion markets as a luxury personal shopper with retailers such as Harrods, Saks Fifth Avenue, Selfridges, Dior and Hermes, has created a line that aims to offer dogs the same luxury choices as their owners.

Tiroche said in a statement: “As a luxury personal shopper and a family background in art dealing, I work closely with some of the most prestigious brands and departments stores globally, ensuring I am always selecting the best and most unique products for my clients.

“When I got my beautiful Cavapoo Pablo, I fell instantly in love, and wanted him to also have the best of the best! Very few dogs clothing brands design quality products for medium or large breeds, and we wanted to create something really special and unique for all the furry friends in our lives, regardless of their size!”

Identifying a gap in the market for luxury clothing for dogs of medium and large breeds, Pawshmere was born, aimed at offering ready-to-wear items for dogs of all sizes, from Yorkshire Terriers to Dobermans and German Shepherds. Alongside offering bespoke pieces for giant breeds such as Newfoundland’s and St Bernard’s.

Image: courtesy of Pawshmere

The brand specialises in ethically and sustainably sourced cashmere designs for dogs. The debut design, called ‘Pablo’ after her own dog, is made from the finest cashmere is available in six colours and seven sizes.

Every piece in the collection is made with organic materials and non-toxic dyes, adds the brand, and is manufactured to the highest standard by a well-established fair-trade manufacturer in Nepal.

Tiroche added: “It was important to me that we created a premium brand, with ethically-produced pieces made to the highest standard, and I am thrilled to be introducing Pawshmere to dog lovers worldwide.”

Pawshmere launches this September, with prices ranging from 120 to 220 pounds depending on size/breed.

Image: courtesy of Pawshmere