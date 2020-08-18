Payless launches "Powered by Payless" to aid at-home learning

Payless Shoes is working to help students, teachers and families as they approach the new school year. The footwear retailer, who recently emerged from bankruptcy and relaunched its North American business, has launched a new initiative called "Powered by Payless."

Powered by Payless will partner with deserving schools across the U.S. to provide connectivity technology, complimentary lunches and shoes to help address challenges that may come with at-home and hybrid learning.

"We are in truly unpreceded times, and it's undeniable that this year's back-to-school season will be unlike any other," Jared Margolis, Payless CEO, said in a statement. "We are fully aware that we're relaunching in a time when many have lost their jobs, finances are tight, and parents nationwide are adjusting to working from home, facilitating at-home schooling for their children, all while serving the most important role as parent.

"However, during this time we also know that kids all over the country are leading the way – through their imaginations, resilience, and determination. We're excited and proud to be in a position to bring the Payless brand back to life to provide parents with the value they need, and kids with the styles they will love, in a way that acknowledges and celebrates every single one of our consumers."