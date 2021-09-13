Peloton launches private label apparel line

Fitness platform Peloton has launched its own activewear private label line, Peloton Apparel featuring pieces that have been wear-tested by its members and inspired by its instructors.

The debut Peloton Apparel collection features pieces designed to be “high-performing, body-inclusive and style-forward,” explains the fitness brand, which is “rooted in performance but optimised for style, and designed to support people throughout their day”.

Peloton Apparel offers men’s, women’s and gender-neutral pieces and will have several core styles and silhouettes offered season after season, but in new colourways, alongside new design elements with each collection drop.

Image: courtesy of Peloton

The line will consist of four signature Peloton Apparel fabrics which offer different functions and benefits from high-compressive performance fabric to buttery-soft.

Peloton Cadent Fabric is the brand’s signature performance stretch jersey in a polyester Spandex blend with a micro-peached finish, which is breathable, moisture-wicking and designed for comfort and ease of motion while offering moderate compression that’s durable enough for all activities.

While Peloton Lite Lines Fabric is a performance knit jersey with a unique blend of polyester, lyocell and spandex that is moisture-wicking and quick-drying with a lightweight and cool-touch finish, and Peloton Move Mission Fabric is buttery soft and quick-drying while offering moderate to high compression.

In addition, the fitness brand is introducing its Peloton Essential Fabric, a second skin material with added support that is soft, silky, super stretchy, quick-dry with light compression.

For autumn/winter 2021, the collection includes sports bras, leggings, bike shorts, running shorts, joggers, long-sleeve tops, T-shirts, tank tops, sweatshirts, hoodies, and puffer jackets, as well as hats, scrunchies, bags, socks, water bottles and towels.

Many styles are available in sizes XS to 3X, with prices ranging from 14 to 110 pounds.

Image: courtesy of Peloton

Image: courtesy of Peloton

Image: courtesy of Peloton