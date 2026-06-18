Peninsula heads to Dubai and launches father and son line

Florence - Italian swimwear brand Peninsula presented its new father and son line at Pitti Uomo this week. The line extends the brand's offering to children for the first time.

The brand was founded in Rome by Edoardo Pasolini in 2018. Last year it announced the entry of A. Moda spa into the project through a five-year exclusive worldwide licensing agreement.

Italy confirmed as Peninsula's primary market

One year after the start of the partnership with A. Moda, the label confirms its growth trajectory with positive results in both sales and distribution. The brand has recorded a 17 percent increase in turnover, while exports now account for 50 percent of the business.

Italy remains Peninsula's primary market, while the US and Turkey stand out as the most dynamic areas for development and performance.

On the retail front, the brand continues to invest in its direct presence. A new store will open in Dubai by the end of July, a second location after the flagship store in Rome.

Peninsula SS27 Credits: Peninsula

Every piece in the collection is made in Italy and crafted from fine, low-impact fabrics: linen grown without irrigation, certified Pima cotton and recycled polyester from post-consumer plastic. The packaging is reusable and made from natural cotton.

Swimwear remains at the heart of the offering. For the new season, Peninsula expands its universe of prints and reaffirms majolica prints as a heritage element and a distinctive brand code. Alongside this iconic feature, the collection introduces new floral, geometric, striped and animal prints. Each pattern evokes Mediterranean landscapes, architecture and atmospheres. It transforms into a wearable postcard, telling the story of the sea through a sophisticated and contemporary style.

Alongside swimwear, the apparel offering is growing. The collection includes shirts in linen, linen-cotton and chambray, as well as lightweight knitwear and poplin garments.

Among the season's new items is the debut of Marlin, the first Peninsula bag. Essential and versatile, it expands the brand's lifestyle universe and reinforces its travel-oriented identity. Designed for leisure, the beach and summer destinations, it represents another step in the brand's growth journey.

The spring/summer 27 season also marks the launch of the new father and son beachwear line, extending the offering to children for the first time. It is a collection that tells the story of a shared summer of complicity, travel and style. It preserves the aesthetic codes and quality that distinguish the label.

The brand was founded by Edoardo Pasolini in 2018 Credits: Peninsula