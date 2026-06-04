Pentland brands partners with Graduate Fashion Week 2026

Graduate Fashion Foundation has announced a partnership with Pentland Brands for Graduate Fashion Week 2026 on LinkedIn, reinforcing links between emerging talent and industry employers.

As part of the collaboration, Pentland Brands will host a dedicated Careers Fair space at the event, giving students and graduates the opportunity to meet industry professionals, gain career advice, and explore opportunities across its portfolio of brands, including Berghaus, Speedo, Kickers, Mitre, ellesse, and Endura.

Graduate Fashion Week 2026, held in partnership with F&F Clothing, will take place at The Truman Brewery from 15–18 June. The annual event brings together students, universities, brands, and recruiters to celebrate emerging fashion talent and support the next generation of industry professionals.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to creativity, innovation, and career development within the fashion, sportswear, and lifestyle sectors.