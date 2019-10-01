Pentland unveils new women’s footwear brand

Pentland Brands, which includes Ellesse, Kickers, Lacoste and Karen Millen footwear, has launched its own new women’s footwear brand, 52 Degrees LDN, which marks its first foray into launching a new brand from scratch.

Designed by women, for women, 52 Degrees LDN “follows a simple philosophy: beautiful shoes, made for real life,” explains Pentland Brands in a statement, and its name has been inspired by the latitudinal axis of its headquarters in London, to emphasis that the design is by its in-house team in the UK.

The debut 52 Degrees LDN collection will feature four classical styles in modern silhouettes - Loafers, Ballerinas, Courts and Chelsea Boots, which make up the brand’s “core” pieces. Each of the hero styles will be available in four shades with contrasting pops of seasonal colours to give the classic styles a contemporary twist.

Emily Haynes, head of ideas incubation at Pentland Brands, said in a statement: “52 Degrees LDN is made for women on the go, who don’t want to compromise on style or comfort. Because when we look good and feel good – we go further, for longer, in style.”

Comfort is at the heart of every design, and the brand is firmly positioned as “one of the most comfortable brands” on the market, working with real women to develop a range of ergonomic construction techniques that use innovative comfort technology, from trainer-inspired foam lining to slip-resistant soles.

Each shoe is also handcrafted from ultra-soft premium leathers and suedes in Pentland Brand’s family-run factory in Spain, and every shoebox is being made from 100 percent recycled materials.

52 Degrees LDN prices start at 80 pounds for leather ballerina flats up to 150 pounds for the heeled leather Chelsea boots.

Images: courtesy of Pentland Brands/52 Degrees LDN