People Tree launches debut 100 percent organic cotton panty range

London - Sustainable fashion label People Tree has launched its first ever range of underwear. The new range is made from 100 percent organic cotton, in line with People Tree's broader sustainability values.

The new collection features a hipster and short model in white, black and striped cotton, retailing for 8 pounds. Manufactured by Rajlakshmi Cotton mill, pioneers in organic garment manufacturing in India who combine high-quality manufacturing with the fair treatment of workers, the mill also supports local environmental and social projects.

As 60 percent of what people put on their skin is absorbed into the bloodstream, none of People Trees' organic cotton is treated with chemicals meaning the wearer will not absorb any harmful chemicals. The launch of People's Tree debut organic cotton underwear range coincides with the launch of its new Spring/Summer 2018 organic fairtrade collection and its new collaboration with the V&A museum.

Inspired by the design ethics of the arts and crafts movements, People Tree was inspired by the work of designer and writer William Morris and created an exclusive 6 piece edit.

Photos: courtesy of People Tree