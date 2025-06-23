Pepsi unveils new apparel releases to coincide with its ‘Refresh the Game’ campaign

Global soft drinks brand Pepsi has teamed up with London-based streetwear designer Clint419 and Classic Football Shirts, which sells rare vintage and original retro jerseys, to launch new apparel to coincide with its ‘Refresh the Game’ global campaign celebrating how the drink has redefined the football-advertising game over the past 50 years.

Each collaboration has been designed to embody the campaign’s spirit of honouring football heritage, while also “championing its dynamic future”.

Pepsi’s ‘Wear-A-Ball’ jacket collaboration with Clint419 Credits: Pepsi

Pepsi teams up with designer Clint419 to launch a ‘Wear-A-Ball’ jacket

The first collaboration is between Pepsi and British Nigerian streetwear designer Clint419 showcasing an innovative ‘Wear-A-Ball’ jacket, which can transform into a ball in minutes, making it a world-first design.

In a statement, Pepsi states that the ‘Wear-A-Ball’ jacket that uses a combination of innovative design, such as proprietary construction technique and being lightweight, isn’t “just tech-wear” but a “ticket to play”. Once unzipped and fully deflated, the flat laid ball sits flush inside the neck panel of the jacket and can be adjusted around the waist pockets to fit the individual in the same style as a backpack.

To ensure the playability of the ball wasn't compromised, the jacket had to be created with the lightest weight material so that it would easily pack inside the ball.

Pepsi’s ‘Wear-A-Ball’ jacket collaboration with Clint419 Credits: Pepsi

The Clint419-inspired silhouette is available in an electric blue and black colourway and crafted in 100 percent recycled polyester. The hooded jacket features reflective silver accents across the chest with the Pepsi globe logo adorned on the front.

The innovative design is a creative collaboration conceived between Pepsi, Clint419 and fan-first media company COPA90, with the innovative jacket design led by techwear specialists Niran Nair and Pasquale Daniel, alongside Jenni Arksey at Goose Design.

Pepsi is releasing a limited run of the ‘Wear-A-Ball' for fans who purchase one of their limited-edition football shirts via Classic Football Shirts. There are 25 ‘Wear-A-Balls’ to win online and in their Manchester and London stores. Selection will be random while stock lasts.

Pepsi x Classic Football Shirts campaign starring Farah Jefry Credits: Pepsi

Pepsi collaborates with Classic Football Shirts on a range of football apparel

In addition, Pepsi has launched a new collection with Classic Football Shirts, refreshing retro fits and modern classics with Pepsi’s electric blue and black branding. Styles include a modern Pepsi shirt created in collaboration with Pepsi’s design team to imitate the brand’s signature pulse with a combination of sleek, dynamic patterns.

Pepsi x Classic Football Shirts - modern shirt Credits: Pepsi

This sits alongside the Pepsi x CFS Icon Shirt celebrating Pepsi’s long-standing involvement with football to align with the brand’s sponsorship of the Champions League, and the Retro 70s shirt, launching in September, which will stay true to the heritage of the brand with its signature Pepsi blue colourway, re-imagining the legendary look from Pelé’s 1981 ‘Have a Pepsi Day!’ film.

Pepsi x Classic Football Shirts campaign starring Alexia Putellas wearing the retro shirt Credits: Pepsi

Pepsi is also collaborating with a rising couture designer, who has not yet been named, to create three bespoke fashion garments all by reworking Pepsi football shirts supplied by Classic Football Shirts. The collaboration is expected to be unveiled in July.

To celebrate its collaboration with Classic Football Shirts, Pepsi has tapped leading women’s players in the game, including Caroline Graham Hansen, Farah Jefry and Alexia Putellas for the campaign.

Pepsi x Classic Football Shirts