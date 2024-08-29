Perricone MD taps Jennie Garth as Brand Ambassador

Actress and entrepreneur Jennie Garth has been named as the new brand ambassador skincare and cosmetics brand Perricone MD.

An advocate for healthy aging, Garth’s personal focus on wellness sees her views align with Perricone MD's core values, such as its three-tier philosophy that balances a healthy anti-inflammatory diet with nutritional supplements, and advanced clinical skincare products.

"We are honored to welcome Jennie Garth as Perricone MD's strategic brand ambassador," said Robert Koerner, president of Perricone MD, in a statement. "Jennie's lifestyle and interests perfectly embody the Perricone MD holistic, Three-Tier Philosophy for healthy aging. She has been an active consumer of the brand for the past twenty years, making her the perfect partner to help us communicate our core belief that true beauty is radiant health.

“Jennie has not only the trust from her community, who turn to her for authentic product recommendations and advice, she has a natural connection with our core 50 plus consumer target."

"Since discovering Dr. Perricone in the '90s as a pioneer in healthy aging, I've counted on Perricone MD throughout my skincare journey,” said Jennie Garth in a statement. “As a strong advocate for healthy aging and self-care, Perricone MD's approach to celebrating women being comfortable in their skin deeply resonates with me.”

“I choose Perricone MD because they invest in powerful ingredients, cutting-edge research, and extensive efficacy testing to ensure exceptional results, which I have personally experienced. I'm eager to see where this partnership takes us and to share all the exciting developments that are on the horizon."

From September onwards, Jennie Garth will represent the brand on QVC, bringing her passion for the brand to its core audience. Founded by Dr. Nicholas Perricone in 1997, Perricone MD is the result of Dr. Perricone’s work challenged the skincare industry by questioning traditional norms and highlighting the benefits of a healthy lifestyle in its innovative approach to aging.