Perry Ellis launches debut collection with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Perry Ellis International, Inc (PEI). a global lifestyle brand specializing in high-quality men's and women's apparel, accessories, and fragrances, has launched its debut collection with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Kicking off a multi-year partnership between the quarterback and the brand, the collection Tua x Perry Ellis brings together the brand’s modern aesthetic with lively island influences, offering a new take on Tagovailoa's Hawaiian heritage.

"This collection captures the essence of my journey and diverse cultural influences," said Tagovailoa in a statement. "With Perry Ellis, we crafted a versatile wardrobe celebrating island life for the modern man."

The collection launch, which comes after Tagovailoa closes a successful year leading the Miami Dolphins and finishing as the league leader in passing yard, includes a vibrant palette that recalls tropics and turquoise waters, paired with crisp whites and earthy neutrals.

Inspired by Samoan palm weaving, select pieces in the collection incorporate unique patterns and textures into light, breathable fabrics. Standout pieces in the range include the tawny port print polo and blue printed polo with Hawaiian floral motifs, as well as the birch jacquard scenic sweater and lead gray jacquard sweater jacket, which offer a refined take on knitwear.

"Collaborating with Tua, we aimed to uphold modern American style while honoring his influences," commented Oscar Feldenkreis, president and CEO of Perry Ellis International, Inc., in a statement. "It's a distinctive lineup celebrating personal expression and island living."

“This partnership with Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins marks an exciting new chapter for Perry Ellis," added Feldenkreis. "Tua embodies the 'Always Ready' mentality that defines our brand's spirit. We aim to capture that essence of confidence and versatility through this collection while forging deeper connections with the sports world. "

The Tua x Perry Ellis collection is currently available online at perryellis.com, select stores, and other retailers, with prices ranging from 70 to 225 USD.