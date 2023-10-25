Perry Ellis launches new fragrance collection

Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PEI), has launched a new fragrance collection for men. Encompassing two fragrances, Perry Ellis Red Sky and Sky, the launch sees the fashion brand expand its presence in the fragrance market.

Inspired by the natural beauty of the great outdoors, Red Sky builds on the foundation of the original Sky fragrance launched in 2022. Created by perfumer Clement Gavvary, Red Sky is a sophisticated fragrance that seamlessly merges notes of lavender, rosemary, and nutmeg with citrus highlights and a grounding vetiver-cedarwood base.

The original Perry Ellis Sky fragrance is an ocean-inspired fragrance with fresh, top notes of lime and bergamot, a heart of violet leaves and maplewood, and a warm, woody base of ambroxan, sandalwood, and Virginia cedar.

Perry Ellis International Sky Credits: Perry Ellis International

"At Perry Ellis, we believe in the enduring power of style, and Red Sky and Sky exemplify this belief," said Oscar Feldenkreis, president and CEO of Perry Ellis International, in a statement. "These fragrances offer a new sensory dimension, inviting you to experience the beauty of nature while embodying our 'Always Ready' spirit."

"This launch signifies not only our continued presence in the fragrance market but also our commitment to collaborating with elite athletes who embody the Perry Ellis ethos," he added. As part of its campaign, Perry Ellis teamed up with renowned Mexican soccer star and two-time FIFA World Cup participant Miguel Layún, who acted as the brand ambassador for the fragrance campaigns.

Available online and in selection department stores around the world, both fragrances come in refined geometric glass bottles, with Sky in a marine-inspired blue and Red Sky in a bold red, symbolizing adventure, passion, and strength.