Perry Ellis reinvents itself once more

Perry Ellis is a name that has long been synonymous with American style. Over the past few years, the brand has seen a resurgence as they have worked to draw in a younger, cooler customer. At New York Fashion Week: Men's this season, the brand continued to elevate themselves and take their once traditional aesthetic into contemporary times.

The opening look of a bonded wool colored-block topper in navy, with a classic striped shirt in while and a sapphire thermal crewneck with matching donegal trousers helped ease the audience into what was more streetwear style, modern man looks to come. Ski jackets were big for the brand this season, with the Perry Ellis logo emblazoned on them. As logomania has made its comeback, the brand was right on trend.

Chunky turtlenecks were a big staple for the brand this season, and outerwear ranged from ski jackets to parkas. Creative director Michael Maccari wanted to loosen up the styling this season as a reflection of the go-forward daily needs of today's Perry Ellis man.

Color blocks and hand painted landscapes mix with complicated jacquards provided depth to non-solid weaves. The use of color helped juxtapose the concepts of work and play. Maccari taught us that we shouldn't be afraid to pair what's old with what is new. Classics are classic for a reason, but there is magic in a modern twist.

This year, the brand's spring campaign if "Life Ready Since 1976." That couldn't be more apparent than with this collection which had something for everybody. Maccari hit all the marks, for a diverse, yet cohesive collection.

