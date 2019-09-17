Perry Ellis reissues exclusive pieces from its 90's collection with Urban Outfitters

Perry Ellis America and Urban Outfitters have unveiled a retail collaboration that feature limited edition releases from the former's archive collection.

Called Capsule 3, the collection is a curated mix of reissues and reinterpretations of 35 fall pieces reissued from Perry Ellis' iconic 90's assortment. New fabrications in nylon and canvas weaves are featured, as are additional cotton fleece materials and knitwear.

Select pieces will retail exclusively through Urban Outfitters, priced between 40 and 175 dollars. Additional styles will be available through the Perry Ellis America e-commerce site.

Capsule 3 is Perry Ellis' first partnership with Urban Outfitters.

"We are excited to be partnering with Urban Outfitters for the Capsule 3 debut of Perry Ellis America," Michael Maccari, creative director of Perry Ellis, said in a statement. "This Fall seasonal capsule hones in on our brand's 90's legacy; the synergy with Urban Outfitters makes it an ideal retail partner for us to reach a new audience."

Image: Perry Ellis America