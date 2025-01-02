Personalisation, faux fur and clutch bags to dominate fashion in 2025

MediaVision, the organic-first search agency, is predicting that fashion in 2025 will be shaped by a mix of nostalgia and personalisation, with faux fur, leopard print, designer clutch bags and low-rise jeans set to dominate trends.

Leveraging data from Metis, a platform that reads search volume on a week-by-week basis, MediaVision has analysed key trends that have shaped the fashion industry in the last three months and identified what it believes will be the trends likely to succeed in 2025.

Annabelle Sacher, head of PR at MediaVision, said in a statement: "Fashion trends for 2025 will be interesting to follow. On the one hand, we’re seeing a growing desire for nostalgia and self-expression with the continued resurgence of Y2K fashion and the rise of interest in personalised and thoughtful items.

“Meanwhile, there’s also a strong undercurrent of practicality and conscious consumption behind purchasing decisions. These trends illustrate a growing sophistication in consumer decision-making. For example, the rise in demand for designer dupes isn’t just about cost—it’s about achieving aspirational style in an accessible way. For e-commerce brands, the key to thriving in 2025 will be to balance these seemingly diverse demands, providing products that are not only on-trend but also aligned with the evolving principles of their audience."

Five fashion trends for 2025

Personalisation

Search demand for personalised tote bags has increased by 389 percent in recent months, reflecting a growing preference for unique and customisable items. MediaVision believes the demand for personalisation is likely to extend in 2025 to include accessories, such as jewellery and monogrammed items.

Leopard print dresses

Leopard print jeans and jackets were a standout trend of 2024 and MediaVision states it shows the animal print has no signs of fading, and 2025 will belong to leopard print dresses as search demand has increased by 136 percent.

Designer clutch bags

Interest in designer clutch bags has risen by 91 percent, reveals the search data. However, MediaVision said in the last few months, there has been a shift towards designer dupes and affordable alternatives as consumer interest adapts to the cost of living, which could lead to an increased rise in accessible takes on luxury fashion.

Low-rise jeans

A nostalgic throwback to the early 2000s, low-rise jeans are making a strong comeback as the ongoing influence of Y2K fashion continues to create demand.

Shift to faux fur

Fur coats have seen a modest 32 percent increase in interest in the last few months as consumers lean further into the Y2K fashion influence, but MediaVision adds that there will be a continuing shift towards faux and more sustainable alternatives as consumers prioritise ethical fashion choices.