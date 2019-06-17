Description:

Personalization is here to stay. Personalization is the ultimate form of self-expression and individualized experience.

In the fashion industry, consumers want styles as unique as they are. The message to fashion and apparel companies is clear: those who satisfy the market demand will reap big rewards. It’s time to embrace on-demand production to offer personalization.

Fashion On Demand by Lectra is a game changer because it gives you the ability to develop and create customized garments on demand at the same pace than ready-to-wear.

Continuous data flow and exchanges between the digital platform, the cutter and the various customers or third-party IT applications make the solution completely 4.0 compliant.

You can react fast to any demand or unprecedented event because everything is digital.

Further efficiency

Fast

100% automation

Quick creation of the catalog of products

Plain and patterned fabric management (even complex ones)

Digitized fabric library

