PETA warns UK government over “misleading” wool label for footwear

Animal rights group PETA is urging the UK’s secretary of state for business and trade, Jonathan Reynolds, to update footwear label regulations so wool is no longer grouped under ‘textile’.

PETA states that the UK government needs to amend footwear labelling regulations to make clear to consumers that wool, just like leather and sheepskin, is taken from an animal’s body.

While leather and sheepskin are marked with distinct, widely recognised symbols, PETA argues that wool, despite also being an animal product, is categorised under the ‘textile’ symbol. This icon, representing woven fabric, is commonly associated with plant-based or synthetic materials such as cotton, hemp, or polyester.

PETA is arguing that grouping wool under this symbol is “misleading,” and is calling on the government to give wool its own unique symbol to communicate its animal origins.

Kate Werner, senior campaigns manager at PETA, said in a statement: “Every shoe or slipper made with wool comes from an animal who was likely mercilessly beaten and shorn bloody before being slaughtered.

“Consumers deserve transparency, and Peta is calling on trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds to ensure wool is labelled with a symbol that clearly communicates its animal origins.”

With shoes containing wool widely available to UK consumers, “accurate labelling is critical,” adds Peta.

“Many people choose products based on ethical considerations and environmental concerns, and they deserve transparency,” adds the animal rights group. “If wool is grouped with humane and non-animal materials, it prevents consumers from making informed decisions aligned with their values.”