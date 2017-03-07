Peter Dundas to launch own label in time for Spring 2018

London - A few months after he exited his role as creative director at Roberto Cavalli, Peter Dundas tapped celebrated artist Beyoncé to debut the first few items created under his own eponymous line at the Grammy Awards last month.

The gold beaded sheer gown, matching two-piece golden outfit and the final red sequined gown with a deep v-neckline worn by Beyoncé during her performance and red carpet appearance afterwards were all the first looks from the designer's eponymous collection, specially made for the singer.

A post shared by Peter Dundas (@peter_dundas) on Feb 12, 2017 at 7:36pm PST

Since Dundas debuted the first few looks from his eponymous label, the industry has been clamoring for more. However, the designer is not ready to share the rest of his vision for his first collection just yet. At the Giambattista Valli shoe in Paris on Monday, Dundas did shared that the label it set to launch in time for Spring 18 reports WWD. "Hopefully by next season you’ll see more of us," he added.

Dundas declined to share more, so the industry will just have to wait patiently for more information on his debut namesake collection launch.