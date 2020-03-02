Peter Pilotto to "take a break" from brand

The creative duo behind Peter Pilotto, Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, have confirmed that they are to “take a break and pause their eponymous brand” as they refocus the brand.

In a statement shared on social media, Pilotto and De Vos said: “During the imminent break, Peter and Christopher will reassess all aspects of the future of the brand, it’s structure, business model and operations.

“We have loved working together and love what we have created with Peter Pilotto. The brand is a true blend of our passions and creativity but we need time to pause and rethink before we explore our next steps in this rapidly changing world. We are excited about our next phase, whether separately or jointly.”

The news comes after the brand was noticeably absent from the London Fashion Week autumn/winter 2020 schedule, and just 18 months after the design duo gained international recognition for designing Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress.

The duo also thanked their investors “who have confirmed that we will continue to own the Peter Pillotto brand”.

Peter Pilotto was founded in 2007, after the two designers met studying at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp, Belgium. They gained critically acclaimed for their use of digital prints and modern and elegant feminine silhouettes and have numerous celebrity fans including Beyonce, Priyanka Chopra, Michelle Obama, Emma Stone, and Jessica Chastain.

