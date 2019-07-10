Petit Bateau launches “superknit” to protect babies

Petit Bateau has introduced a superknit fabric that puts babies in airplane mode by blocking an average of 99.5 percent of WiFi and smartphone radio frequency waves.

The wave blocking collection features a cap and blanket and combines the brand’s finest cotton yarn with a silver-coated yarn in a double-faced jersey that has been designed to wrap babies in a protective bubble away from what it calls the “ultra-connected world, where WiFi and smartphones are everywhere, from our homes to the streets”.

The silver thread blocks electromagnetic waves produced by Wi-Fi signals and connected devices and has been independently tested by EMITECH laboratories.

In addition, the silver-coated yarn also boasts antibacterial and hypoallergenic properties and like all of Petit Bateau’s pieces in the Newborn collection, it bears the Oeko-Tex Standard 100 label, a very stringent designation that guarantees the safety of the product and ensures that it is kind to babies skin.

The protective super knit cap and blanket are available in France and internationally, including Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Russia, UK and Japan in a selection of stores and on the e-commerce site. The cap retails for 19 pounds, while the blanket is 89 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Petit Bateau