PFW AW21: Chanel inspired by “Parisian chic” and ski holidays

Chanel’s creative director Virginie Viard took inspiration from what she calls the “idea of cool Parisian chic” mixed with the ambience of ski holidays for the French fashion house’s autumn/winter 2021 ready-to-wear show.

Showcased against the backdrop of Castel, a legendary Parisian club, Chanel highlighted a contrast between volumes and materials. There were salopettes-ski suits in white quilting embroidered and fuchsia tweed, worn with strappy sandals embellished with chains and little black bows or pumps adorned with a camellia, while delicate blouses in chiffon and crêpe de Chine were combined with winter sportswear-inspired pieces.

Viard describing the atmosphere of the Chanel autumn/winter 2021 ready-to-wear show, said in the show notes: “I love contrasts, so for the more voluminous winter pieces, I wanted a small space. I don’t know if this is because of the times we live in, but I wanted something warm, lively.

“I imagined the models doing a show for themselves, going from room to room, crossing each other in staircases, piling their coats up in the cloakroom and going up to the next floor to get changed. And I thought of the shows that Karl would tell me about, back in the day, a long time ago, when the models would dress themselves and do their own make-up.”

Other highlights included a long tweed coat with a chevron motif styled with voluminous boots in black curly faux fur and a trouser suit in black tweed with small checks in blue lurex adorned with thin braces in pearls and layers of sautoir necklaces.

There was also a white coat in patent sheepskin lined with faux fur, a tweed kilt styled over a knitted jumpsuit embellished with iridescent threads and many pieces adorned with Chanel’s famed double C monogram.

“Today some of these silhouettes make me think of Stella Tennant’s allure, the way she wore certain pieces, it was so Chanel,” added Viard.

Images: courtesy of Chanel