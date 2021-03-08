PFW AW21: Coperni hosts a drive-in catwalk show

Since the pandemic hit, fashion week shows have been mainly virtual, cinematic films, or limited, socially-distanced presentations. For Coperni, they wanted to do something different and opted to showcase its autumn/winter 2021 collection with a drive-in catwalk format.

Coperni co-founders Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant transformed a colossal arena into a drive-through fashion experience with an audience of 70 people who watched the autumn/winter 2021 collection, all from the luxury of a fleet of electric cars.

In a space normally big enough for 20,000 people, the AccorHotels Arena in Paris instead featured 35 electric cars, which used their headlights to illuminate the path for the models to create an innovative catwalk format during Paris Fashion Week.

The show was also live-streamed exclusively on Instagram using the app’s new Live Rooms feature, which allowed the designers to film from three different perspectives simultaneously.

The autumn/winter 2021 collection was an “exploration into the complexity and the mystery of nighttime as we know it: sometimes pitch-black, sometimes dotted with stars, sometimes illuminated by the moon,” explained Meyer and Vaillant in the show notes.

For the Parisian ready-to-wear brand that meant skin-tight mini dresses, thigh-high leather boots, bold-shouldered blazers, fluffy coats and trousers with exaggerated pocket detailing.

