PFW: Designers focused on “ease, quality and longevity”

Paris Fashion Week menswear offered an “optimistic” outlook for the spring/summer 2027 season, according to Simon Longland, director of buying, fashion at Harrods, with Celine, Givenchy, Lemaire, Auralee and Dior making the biggest impression.

“What stood out most was a growing sense of refinement rather than reinvention. Designers moved away from extremes and instead focused on ease, quality and longevity,” explained Longland. “Another notable shift is the continued convergence of men’s and women’s creative direction. Across many houses, the conversation is becoming less about gender and more about a shared wardrobe, with collections evolving through a common design language.”

Paris Fashion Week SS27 menswear: Harrods buyer Simon Longland shares his favourite shows and trends

CELINE Men's Printemps/Été 2027 Collection finale Credits: CELINE

What show best met the moment?

Celine. It captured the mood of the season with confidence and clarity. The collection felt effortless, modern and highly desirable, while remaining grounded in pieces that customers will genuinely want to wear.

Celine Homme SS27 at Paris Fashion Week Credits: Celine

What were the key trends?

There was a defining shift towards a softer, more fluid silhouette. Tailoring became lighter, proportions relaxed and layering more instinctive, creating wardrobes that feel versatile rather than prescriptive.

Beyond silhouette, there was a clear return to authenticity through natural fibres, earthy palettes and references to the outdoors.

Accessories also played a much stronger role, particularly jewellery with a personal, collected feel, with charms, talismans and pieces that tell a story.

Soft, washed denim continues to evolve, while lightweight knits, collarless shirting, cargo trousers and refined sportswear all stood out as commercially relevant pieces for next season.

Dior Men Spring Summer 2027, Menswear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

What trend won’t resonate for the Harrods customer?

Ballet shoes are unlikely to translate broadly to our customer. Equally, sheer dressing remains an important runway statement, but it is unlikely to become a meaningful commercial opportunity beyond a handful of fashion-led brands.

Dries Van Noten’s SS27 menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

What categories are you increasing spend, or pulling back on?

We’re continuing to invest in categories that build complete wardrobes rather than individual statements.

Accessories, including sunglasses, belts and jewellery, remain a priority, alongside lightweight layering pieces and product that supports year-round dressing.

We’re also placing greater emphasis on colour for SS27, while reducing exposure to heavier outerwear and weighty knitwear as customers continue to favour lighter, more versatile wardrobes.