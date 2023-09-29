PFW: Former Lichting winner Danial Aitouganov presents new brand 'Zomer'

Paris fashion week is getting an extra touch of Dutch this edition. There are designers making their first appearance on the official schedule, for example, but new fashion brand 'Zomer' is having its debut too.

'Zomer' is based in Paris, but was founded by two Dutch designers: Danial Aitouganov and Imruh Asha. Aitouganov won the ‘Lichting’ competition for fashion graduates in the Netherlands in 2016 and not much later was nominated for the prestigious Hyères award. Imruh Asha is a stylist and consultant as well as fashion director at Dazed and writes for various magazines including Vogue. Fashion experience enough, it seems, at 'Zomer'.

The brand launched through a show at Paris Fashion Week. When Aitouganov won Lichting in 216, he was already playing with fun colourful prints but also with inflatable elements. His graduation collection also included pockets with snaps that could be unfastened.

Accordingly, the description of 'Zomer', which translates to ‘summer’ in English, is as follows: 'A kaleidoscope of colour, unexpected textures and experimental silhouettes - seeking a balance between a childlike playfulness and sophistication'. The items shown on the catwalk reflect this. Think, for example, of one of the first looks - a dress with several detachable pieces. But also, several sculptural looks pass by with wood incorporated elsewhere in the collection.

The seemingly 'detachable' elements during the debut of Zomer. Credits: Zomer SS24 via Lucien Pages

'Detachable' elements during the debut of Zomer. Credits: Zomer SS24 via Lucien Pages

Sculpture-like shapes at Zomer. Credits: Zomer SS24 via Lucien Pages

Sculpture-like shapes at Zomer. Credits: Zomer SS24 via Lucien Pages

The brand also has already secured its first wholesale outlet, as it will be included in the product range at Dover Street Market, the brand's spokesperson told FashionUnited.

Another salient detail: at the end of the show, it was not Asha and Aitouganov who took the bow, but their mini-me versions. Such is the childlike playfulness we can expect from 'Zomer'.

The ‘mini-me’ versions of Imruh Asha and Danial Aitouganov. Credits: Zomer SS24 via Lucien Pages

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.NL. Translation and edit from Dutch into English by Veerle Versteeg.