PFW: Hermès Fall 2022

Some of the most coveted fabrics at Hermès’ Autumn Winter 2022 presentation were the linings.

Soft, eccentric and boldly colourful, sumptuous linings bridge the intimacy between garment and wearer. A pale blue parka contrasts with a fluffy white lining, also seen on yellow outerwear. Elsewhere a leather teddy jacket is lined with a grey turquoise shearling. Soft and rich, outerwear at Hermès always transcends seasons and is crafted for longevity.

The same can be said for the tailoring and evening pieces, which came with contrasts of satin, mirror-effect leathers and glazed fabrics.

Jacquards, prints and technical canvas

The patinated beauty of a worn technical canvas, which came in blue and black knitwear like roll necks and cardigans, or and shiny asymmetric parkas, evoke the charm of a time passed.

Elsewhere tapestries from the Mobilier National hung across the wall of the show space, framing the silhouettes of the models as they walked by.

Image: Hermès AW22 via hermes.com