PFW SS22: Balmain holds benefit festival to present its new collection

Now in its second edition, French luxury house Balmain hosted its Balmain Festival in line with this season’s Paris Fashion Week, presenting a new collection as part of the wide-scale, two-night spectacle.

The festival, located at The Seine Musicale music venue in the heart of Paris, brought together music, fashion and food in the form of a ‘festival village’. Booths stocked limited edition products, as well as food and drinks supplied by French chefs. The presentation, which last night consisted of a concert-like atmosphere, will be the setting for tonight’s summer 2022 collection reveal, by the Maison’s creative director Olivier Rousteing.

Tickets to the event were offered through a free distribution system as part of Rousteing’s mission to democratise fashion. However, in partnership with AIDS charity (RED) and the Global Fund, 1,200 tickets were offered to those making a 15 euro donation to the nonprofit and in return received two tickets to the event.

“I am asked quite often why music is so important in my collections,” said Rousteing, in a statement. “I usually reply that it’s just a reflection of how I grew up, as the two were tightly intertwined during my youth. I can’t imagine one art without helping another. And that’s why every step my team and I take in developing our collections - from the first designs to the final filming of the campaign - is always accompanied by an inspiring soundtrack.”

Over the course of the event, Rousteing expected to host up to 3,400 guests on the runway, a considerable margin more than that of the 1,500 tickets available for the 2019 show. He said on the guestlist: “Reflecting our commitment to democratising and modernising the fashion world, we plan to more than double the number of members of our Balmain army, who will participate in the [current] Balmain Festival.”

Closing tonight, in what is supposed to be the main finale, Rousteing is set to unveil the new summer collection alongside a number of special guest performers.