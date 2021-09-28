PFW SS22: Wataru Tominaga exhibits colourful collection at Paris Fashion Week

Japanese designer Wataru Tominaga presented a quirky, experimental collection through a digital presentation as part of this season’s Paris Fashion Week.

Praised for his gender-neutral take on clothing presented at the previous New York Fashion Week, the designer continued his exploration of fluid design in the new collection. The unisex range features hand drawn elements and visually manipulated prints in a selection of items that stand out among the typical high-fashion and luxury of Parisian design.

Image: Wataru Tominaga

Prints were inspired by children’s mascots, vintage photos and plaid patterns, all of which were drawn and photographed by the designer himself. Ultimately, his goal was to display the contradiction between dissonance and harmony, with pieces related to both childlike wonder and adult reality.

Silhouettes from the collection further emphasised the genderless nature the designer was looking to capture. Oversized t-shirts, baggy trousers and loose-fit shirts highlighted the theme, with matching pieces simultaneously worn by both the male and female model.

Image: Wataru Tominaga

Tominaga, who currently resides in Tokyo, made his Paris Fashion Week debut with his AW21 collection following on from his digital show for SS21 New York Fashion Week. As part of his prestigious roundup of recognitions, such as his inclusion in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia, he has also previously collaborated with Chanel and Petit Bateau as part of the Hyéres Fashion Competition.

Image: Wataru Tominaga

Image: Wataru Tominaga