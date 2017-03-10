Pharrell becomes first man in Chanel handbag ads

Has Pharrell Williams given new definition to the "murse," a.k.a. the man purse? The musician, who has become a muse for Chanel's artistic director Karl Lagerfeld, has become the first man to appear in a handbag campaign for the fashion house.

Williams is no stranger to Chanel's apparel offerings. He has Chanel necklaces copied in real gemstones, and he recently walked the runway for the brand at the Métiers d'Art show in Paris. The campaign depicts him in a concert hall carrying a crocodile skin version of the new Gabrielle bag, an offering that the fashion house expects to rival its 2.55 and 11.12 bags.

Pharrell models the Gabrielle in upcoming ad campaign

The ads are scheduled to debut worldwide on April 3, and also feature Kristin Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Caroline de Maigret.

With fashion jumping on the gender neutral train, Lagerfeld recently had male models, including his godson Hudson Kroening, all carry versions of the Gabrielle bag down the runway at Chanel's recent Paris Fashion Week runway show.

Chanel has dubbed 2017 the year of Gabrielle, and in addition to the new handbag, they also have plans for a new fragrance, as well as a watch and jewelry collection.

In June of 2016, GQ asked if man purses were actually a thing now, and the industry seems to be responding with a slow and sure yes. For a while now, it has not been unknown for male editors to be seen toting around Hermès or Céline bags at Fashion Week. Now, luxury handbags are slowly trying to court male customers who aren't afraid to carry around the "murse."

photo:via Chanel website