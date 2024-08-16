Pharrell Williams’ Humanrace brand teams up with Evian

Pharrell Williams and his fashion and lifestyle brand Humanrace have partnered with water brand Evian to launch an exclusive limited-edition tennis-inspired apparel collection.

The collaboration comes ahead of the US Open tennis tournament, which kicks off in New York on August 26, where Evian has been the official water sponsor for more than three decades.

The all-gender capsule collection combines the essence of tennis through “Williams' personal fashion sense rooted in his active lifestyle and focus on being well,” explains Evian in the press release.

Evian x Humanrace by Pharrell Williams capsule collection Credits: Evian

Commenting on the collaboration, Williams said: "Every piece in this line reflects my belief that being well is a lifestyle. Water's the essence of life, right? We can't live without it. So, it's only natural for Humanrace and Evian to come together for this collaboration. It's all about celebrating what keeps us connected, mindful, and moving."

Launching on August 24, the Evian x Humanrace by Pharrell Williams capsule collection draws inspiration from sports and tech with a nod to utilitarian living. It features a cropped French Terry quarter zip, track-inspired swing shorts, a mock-neck, a drop shoulder T-shirt, a cap, and an expandable carry-all bag.

Evian x Humanrace by Pharrell Williams capsule collection Credits: Evian

Edward Robinson, creative director at Humanrace, added: "When designing this collection, we applied the Humanrace lens to Pharrell's imaginative playfulness and Evian's Live Young ethos.

"Humanrace naturally aligns with sportsmanship—both strive towards the daily commitment to being well and a dedication to excellence. Through design, we crafted a collection that honours the global community at the intersection of sport, style, and innovation."

Evian x Humanrace by Pharrell Williams capsule collection Credits: Evian

The collection will be available exclusively at Humanrace.com for a limited time, while supplies last from August 24. On the same day, there will also be a one-day-only experience in Gansevoort Plaza in New York City for people to purchase the collection.

Leeni Hämäläinen, marketing director for Evian in North America, said: "The collaboration between Evian, Pharrell and Humanrace encapsulates the spirit of our 'Live Young' ethos.

"Whether sporting the sleek tenniscore collection around town, celebrating with the local community at the US Open or sipping on our natural spring water from the French Alps, we want to inspire people to embrace joy and wellbeing - both physically and emotionally."

