Pharrell Williams' pre-fall collection for Louis Vuitton to be unveiled in Hong Kong

Pharrell Williams, men's creative director at Louis Vuitton, will present his next collection in Hong Kong on November 30. The information was broadcast by the media WWD.

After a first highly publicised fashion show in the heart of Paris last June, Williams will unveil Louis Vuitton's pre-fall men's collection during a second show far from the capital. The city of Hong Kong has several points of sale operated by the French luxury brand.

According to an article in Courrier International published on October 6, the former British colony has struggled to bring back expatriates since the end of the health crisis. On the other hand, the media affirmed that “the latter are now replaced by Chinese citizens from mainland China who are arriving en masse". A clientele whose nationality represents a significant part of Louis Vuitton's turnover.