Pharrell Williams teases upcoming collection with Chanel

- Marjorie van Elven |
American rapper, producer and fashion designer Pharrel Williams is set to launch a gender-fluid, streetwear-inspired collection with Chanel. Titled “Chanel Pharrell”, the capsule includes brightly-colored sweatshirts, T-shirts, tote bags, loafers, sneakers and accessories.
This is not the first time Chanel and Pharrell work together. The superstar has already been the face of an advertising campaign, designed a sneaker for the brand and played alongside model Cara Delevigne in the Chanel’s 2014 Reincarnation film, written and directed by the late Karl Lagerfeld.
Neither is this Pharrell’s first incursion in the fashion industry. The artist has collaborated with a plethora of brands, including Louis Vuitton, Moncler, Uniqlo, Adidas and G-Star Raw, to name but a few. He also serves as Creative Director for Bionic Yarn, a sustainable textile producer making yarns and fabrics from recycled plastic.
Pharrell’s capsule collection with Chanel will debut in Chanel’s new Seoul boutique from March 28, and from April 4 in select stores in the rest of the world.
A sneak peak of Chanel’s Seoul store designed by architect Peter Marino
Picture: courtesy of Chanel