Phase Eight unveils debut childrenswear collection

British womenswear brand Phase Eight, known for its occasionwear, is launching its first-ever childrenswear collection on January 25.

The limited-edition childrenswear collection for girls aged 3 to 12-years-old features a range of “mini-me” party dresses, alongside special occasion dresses tailored for weddings, christenings “and memory making family moments”.

Phase Eight Childrenswear Credits: Phase Eight

Sally Piasecki, product director at Phase Eight, said in a statement: “At Phase Eight, we have always been advocates of ageless style, with our childrenswear range, we are excited to be able to offer beautiful eventwear for all life’s most precious moments.

“We are particularly excited about our adorable flower girl and mini bridesmaid options as we will now proudly be able to offer head-to-toe outfit options for the whole wedding party.”

The debut childrenswear range will be followed up with a spring drop in April, another in for high summer, and a festive partywear line later in 2024.

Phase Eight Childrenswear will be available online and in selected stores. Prices range from 35 to 79 pounds.

Phase Eight Childrenswear Credits: Phase Eight

Phase Eight Childrenswear Credits: Phase Eight