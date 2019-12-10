Philipp Plein imagines ‘eternity in a bottle’ with first-ever fragrance

German fashion designer Philipp Plein is expanding into the beauty industry with its first-ever fragrance, The $kull. The fragrance comes in an art edition bottle, which is sculpted from black-lacquered glass to look like a black diamond.

The designer, along with the world-renowned perfumer Alberto Morillas, created the fragrance. The $kull is created the fragrance to be a statement of bold, contemporary luxury while also embodying the “larger-than-life” spirit of Philipp Plein.

“My first perfume had to be a skull. This iconic symbol irradiates the Philipp Plein identity, shining on my clothing, and standing out in every single Philipp Plein store,” the designer shared in a statement. “The skull—the stronger statement of living life to the fullest—now appears as The $kull—eternity in a bottle.”

The scent leaves a trail of black pepper, cardamom and flamboyant watery notes. Additionally, it has scents of wood, leather, vanilla, and amber.

The $kull Art Edition will be available this December for 350 euros exclusively at select Phillip Plein boutiques as well as the brand’s website in Europe and the United States. It will then have a worldwide release in January 2020.

Images: Courtesy of Philipp Plein