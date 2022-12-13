Philipp Plein launches sneakers with Snoop Dogg

Luxury fashion brand Philipp Plein has unveiled an exclusive sneaker collaboration with American rapper Snoop Dogg.

The PleinDogg sneakers have been designed to combine Philipp Plein’s attention to detail and richness “tuned to the doggy style” of Snoop Dogg.

The result is a new hi-top sneaker featuring faceted gothic branding with both logos that comes in two different colourways. The black and gold PleinDogg ‘Noir’ sneakers have a glossy finish, while the ‘Crystal’ hi-tops in purple and yellow are fully embellished.

Image: BFA for Philipp Plein

Commenting on collaborating with Snoop Dogg, Philipp Plein said in a statement: “I always admired Snoop's skills and uniqueness of making music with an unforgettable memorable style and I wanted to celebrate it with a collaboration that brings together music and fashion.”

Plein presented the new sneakers at an exclusive event in Los Angeles attended by Snoop Dogg, Tommy Lee, and rapper Rich the Kid.

The Pleindogg collaboration is available in Philipp Plein mono-brand stores and on Plein.com. Prices range from 1,220 to 5,100 pounds / 1,259.16 to 5,246.50 US dollars.

Image: Philipp Plein

Image: Philipp Plein

Image: Philipp Plein