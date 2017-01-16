Phillip Lim collaborating with Ugg for AW17

Footwear brand Ugg has announced that it is collaborating with designer Phillip Lim, as part of his 3.1 Phillip Lim line on a limited-edition capsule collection for men.

The exclusive limited-edition capsule collection will feature four styles of men’s boots including the Classic High, Classic Short, Outdoor High and Outdoor Short which will feature plaids, bright pops of colour and masculine hardware zipper detailing.

“As a designer, I am constantly interested in exploring unexpected elements to create new aesthetic propositions,” said Phillip Lim. “One of the reasons I wanted to collaborate with Ugg is because I felt that together we could create a collection that would inspire a laid back sense of cool. The approach stemmed from my California roots and memories of wearing Ugg - a pure expression of unexpected fun and casual elegance.”

Ugg brand president Andrea O’ Donnell added: “Phillip Lim brings a fresh perspective to our men’s line, reimagining our iconic styles in a new way. This collection reflects his thoughtful craftsmanship in artful stitching and precise detail. We are thrilled to partner with him on this innovative capsule collection this season.”

This isn’t the first time Ugg has collaborated with a designer brand, last year it teamed up with Preen by Thornton Bregazzi for its spring/summer 2017 London Fashion Week show. The platform style, which features an oversized bow and chunky sole, will be available in white and black from February 2017.

The Ugg x 3.1 Phillip Lim collection launches this autumn and will be available on the 3.1 Phillip Lim and Ugg websites and at select retail stores, with prices starting at 250 dollars.

Image: courtesy of Ugg