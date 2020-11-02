Phillip Lim teams up with K11 Musea on antiviral bag

K11 Musea, the cultural-retail concept founded by Adrian Cheng, is teaming up with designer Phillip Lim on a limited-edition antiviral duffle bag.

The partnership marks the latest launch for Cheng’s #LoveWithoutBorders Covid-19 charitable campaign and has brought together the two to create an accessory that utilises a sustainably produced, textile-enhancing technology that eliminates bacteria and accelerates cooling and drying.

The 3.1 Phillip Lim x K11 Musea antiviral burgundy duffle bag, launching to the public on November 10, was created as part of 3.1 Phillip Lim’s ‘Live Free’ collection, which leverages Fuze Biotech’s antibacterial textile technology. It is a chemical-free application that can be applied to any surface or textile to prevent and protect against odour causing bacteria, mould and infectious diseases.

Designed to inspire wearers to "live freely and confidently,” Lim and Cheng also express that it pays homage to those who have kept the world turning in these unprecedented times.

They state that the duffle not only protects wearers against the elements but simultaneously showcases the powers of global cooperation, creativity and unity in the age of Covid-19.

“I am so proud to be collaborating with Adrian to encourage a more connected and cooperative future world,” said Phillip Lim in a statement. “Live Free and #LoveWithoutBorders share the same core purpose of bringing people together to build a more sustainable and supportive global community. I believe, as Adrian does, that by working together and leveraging the powers of art, culture and innovation – as we have done with this exclusive duffle bag – we can achieve this goal tenfold.”

While a limited quantity will be available to purchase on 31philliplim.com, the majority will be donated through a giveaway on @K11Musea as part of #LoveWithoutBorders, which was founded in March to provide critical relief to those most affected by the pandemic.

People will be able to nominate their local heroes, from teachers to nurses to humanitarians, to receive one of the limited-edition totes as a symbol of recognition for their immense contributions to their communities. In addition to the tote, Cheng will also be donating medical face masks to the organisations of every recipient in an effort to support the continued health and safety of citizens around the world.

Commenting on the collaboration, Cheng, added: “I have always considered Phillip to be a pioneering force in the fashion industry, and his creative approach to supporting and encouraging others through his art has been a huge inspiration to me in my own efforts to build a better world.

“As we continued to look into opportunities to extend and evolve our #LoveWithoutBorders initiative, I was eager to explore a collaboration, and ‘Live Free’ quickly caught my attention. The mission of this collection perfectly coincides with my own guiding philosophy of Creating Shared Value in that it highlights the incredible impact that can be made when individuals channel their creativity and talent towards bringing about the greater good.

“It’s an honour to be involved in this project and to join together with Phillip in our shared effort of encouraging a more confident and connected global community.”

K11 Musea is a new cultural-retail destination on Victoria Dockside in Hong Kong.

Images: courtesy of 3.1 Phillip Lim x K11 Musea