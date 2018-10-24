Phoebe Philo era sees Céline re-sale value surge

Proof that women are loyal to designers who create wardrobes based on their everyday needs, sales have spiked for Céline pieces under former creative director Phoebe Philo.

The RealReal, a site dedicated to pre-owned luxury, said it saw sales surge 30 percent for Céline collections when the announcement was made Philo was leaving and Hedi Slimane appointed as the brand’s new creative head.

The RealReal chief merchant Rati Levesque told Quarzy the increase in search and demand also changed pricing for Céline. With increased search came an increase in sell-through, which in turn saw the company raise prices up to 20 percent on some items, knowing they are now collectible that can no longer be purchased.

According to W Magazine, French re-sale company Vestiaire Collective saw visits to Celine pages increase 275 percent immediately after Slimane’s first show. Sales increased 43 percent for Philo-designed products in comparison to the same time the previous year.

Photo credit:The RealReal Celine re-sale website page