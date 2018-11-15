Photographers Mert and Marcus honored at The Fashion Awards

The British Fashion Council announced today that fashion photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott will be honored at The Fashion Awards 2018. This year’s Fashion Awards is held in partnership with Swarovski, and will take place on December 10 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Mert and Marcus are set to receive the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator, which has in the past been awarded to Edward Enninful, Pat McGrath and Nick Knight, amongst many more. The award celebrates the best innovators and creatives in fashion, particularly those whose contributions have worked to change the fashion landscape.

Mert and Marcus have worked collaboratively since 1994, and are often described as “one of the names to define the birth of digital fashion photography.” The duo has shaped the modern images of distinctive fashion brands including Versace, Givenchy, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton.

“We are thrilled to present the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator to Mert and Marcus and acknowledge them for their remarkable contribution to the global fashion industry,” BFC chief executive Caroline Rush said in a statement. “Mert and Marcus have a unique way of portraying glamour, youth and fantasy, making them one of the forces of our industry.”

Mert and Marcus have in the past received Honorary Fellowship of the Royal Photographic Society in 2015 and have been exhibited in the National Gallery as well as Phillips auction house. The duo’s innovative artistic style showcases a range of influences, from fantasy to dreams. They are revered for use of digitized augmentation to portray strength and power within their female subjects.

Photo: courtesy of British Fashion Council