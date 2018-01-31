Pier59 Studios announces New York Fashion Week lineup

Pier59 Studios has announced its lineup of designer shows during February’s New York Fashion Week Fall/ Winter 2018.

The CFDA will host 8 menswear shows at the venue over February 5 and 6 in prelude to the venue’s own programming. C2H4 Los Angeles, Death To Tennis, EFM, Feng Chen Wang, Luar, Sanchez-Kane, Todd Snyder and Willy Chavarria will debut their collections at Manhattan’s Pier59 Studios for NYFW: Men’s.

From February 7 through 14, Pier59 Studios will transform its modular studios into Fashion Week venues for collectives and brands including A Détacher, BCBG, Carlisle, Creatures of Comfort, Eugenia Kim, Flying Solo, Gypsy Sport, Hellessy, Laurence & Chico, London School of Trends, Pamella Roland, Stella Nolasco, and Zang Toi to showcase their Fall/Winter collections in. The Blue Jacket Initiative, benefiting the Prostate Cancer Foundation, will also showcase their runway show there.

“Pier59 Studios is thrilled to open its doors to menswear programming this season,” says Christina Neault, global fashion & events consultant and director of fashion programing for Pier59 Studios. “We couldn’t have asked for a better precursor to an amazing lineup of womenswear shows. We pride ourselves on offering a beautiful venue with outstanding service and can’t wait to deliver again this season.”

Pier59 Studios will also open their members only restaurant “The Deck NYC” to show goers for the duration of the events. Cooper and Thief and Saved wines will offer guests daily drinks, served against a panoramic view of Lower Manhattan and the Hudson River.