Pieter Mulier's final collection: Alaïa refined, not reimagined

If this fall/winter 2026 season has proven one thing, it is that fashion can be divisive. Yet there remains one designer who has unified the industry throughout his career: Pieter Mulier. The Belgian designer delivered his emotional swan song at Alaïa during Paris Fashion Week, underscoring his status as every designer's favourite designer. On Wednesday, he bid the French maison goodbye after five years while his mentor Raf Simons and his former partner, long-term supporter and Chanel creative director Mathieu Blazy looked on proudly.

In advance of leading Italian fashion house Versace into a new era in July, Mulier's final collection for Alaïa reaffirmed the cornerstone of his five-year tenure: an unwavering commitment to Azzedine Alaïa's exacting legacy of form, paired with a steadfast focus on clothes designed to be worn rather than merely posted online. It was a closing statement that crystallised his design philosophy, which has always been firmly rooted in the integrity of the garment and the primacy of the wearer.

‘Only love’

While virality has never been central to Mulier's work, social media was inundated with videos of show attendees unboxing their final Alaïa invitation: a bespoke briefcase containing a leather puzzle that, when assembled, revealed a brown bodice adorned with metal studs. Mulier himself posted an image of the completed piece with the caption "Swan song…only love," a sentiment that permeated his final collection, a love not merely for his creations, but for the craft embedded in every garment his atelier produced over five years.

Pieter Mulier Credits: Versace

This devotion to the material and the maker had been nurtured long before Alaïa. The fashion world watched Mulier discover his voice while serving as Raf Simons' right-hand man at Dior. There he oversaw the studio and design teams across Couture, Ready-to-Wear, and Women's Accessories in a period immortalised in the 2014 film Dior and I, which captured his own awakening to the craftsmanship of couture and the dedication of the ateliers.

When Alaïa finally appointed him following the founder's death, after three years of reissuing archival bestsellers in search of the right custodian, he became inseparable from the white atelier coat worn by his team. In 2023, exemplifying his deeply personal approach to fashion, Mulier quite literally opened his world to the industry, inviting everyone to Antwerp and into his own home as the show space, a gesture that encapsulated his belief that fashion was not a spectacle to be consumed, but an intimate conversation between maker and wearer.

That reverence extended to his final bow. At the Fondation Cartier, while one half of the ground floor housed the runway, the other displayed a monumental screen of portraits, spotlighting every member of the Alaïa team photographed by Keizo Kitajima. Mulier reinforced the gesture in his show notes, crediting his entire atelier.

“This is my final collection for Maison Alaïa, a house of heart and soul, to whichI have given mine,” the designer wrote. “This collection is not about me. It is about the Alaïa team – our family – and an expression of all we have learned, and felt, and loved across the past five years." What distinguishes him, however, is not merely gratitude but an approach to fashion that remains deeply personal and intimate: visually complex in his most celebrated moments, yet grounded in simplicity, architectural precision, reverence for his predecessor, and above all, respect for the women who would wear his designs.

A pure good-bye

With all that being said, those who envisioned one final act of grandeur or for Mullier to go out with a bang, will have to reconsider, as his final collection was spectacular in its simplicity. No grande sartorical gestures but rather the kind of quiet elegance that was courageous in its restraint. Farewell collections are often vehicles for designers to assert their brilliance one final time, an opportunity to grandstand or lodge a quiet protest against the industry itself. But there were no such theatrics at Alaïa.

“Minimal, pure, essential. Stripped back, reduced to the very essence of Alaïa,” Mulier wrote. “It is a reflection both on and of Azzedine’s work, marked with traces of myself. The passage of my time here."

Alaïa 2026 Credits: Alaïa

Alaïa 2026 Credits: Alaïa

Mulier's departure was marked instead by restraint, a final statement rooted in wearability that will define his legacy at the maison as one of generous purity, regardless of who might proceed him.

Alaïa 2026 Credits: Alaïa

Alaïa 2026 Credits: Alaïa

Alaïa 2026 Credits: Alaïa

This philosophy revealed itself immediately. The collection opened with stripped-back, skin-tight slip dresses that echoed '90s minimalism, each silhouette a quiet assertion that true measure lies not in spectacle but in the integrity of what a woman will actually wear. It was an approach that carried through most of the collection.

Alaïa 2026 Credits: Alaïa

Alaïa 2026 Credits: Alaïa

Alaïa 2026 Credits: Alaïa

Yet within this framework of purity sat something more unexpected. '60s-swing coats offered counterpoint to the evening's leaner silhouettes, much like leather jackets crowned with cascading pleated tutus did. Column maxidresses and high-slit ruffled silhouettes provided a study in controlled drama. Draped gowns were punctuated with geometric croc-panels while tailored double-breasted coats were paired with gloves and skirt suits came with fur-trims. Each of those items felt like a small defiance within his otherwise restrained vocabulary, proof that restraint and invention need not be opposing forces.

Alaïa 2026 Credits: Alaïa

Alaïa 2026 Credits: Alaïa

Archival references threaded throughout, particularly in the hooded dresses that served as one final conversation between past and present. It was a dialogue Mulier had initiated five years prior, when guests at his debut show found a letter addressed to Azzedine Alaïa at their seats. In it, he wrote that he had tried to enter Alaïa’s mind, knowing that such a thing was impossible. The two had met, but he had never truly had the chance to know him. Now, at least, he had the opportunity to say thank you.

His final collection was that gratitude made tangible – and the industry, in turn, offered theirs.