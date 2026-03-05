Pieter Mulier's vision for Versace to unfold in early 2027

The fashion world now has a date for the highly anticipated evolution of Versace. During a conference call following the release of the Prada Group’s 2025 results, executive chairman Lorenzo Bertelli announced that the brand’s debut collection under new creative director Pieter Mulier will premiere early next year.

Mulier, who officially begins his tenure on July 1, is tasked with "expressing a new creative vision rooted in the spirit and DNA of the brand," according to Bertelli. Until the debut, the house will focus exclusively on the "analysis and development of future collections."

Versace brand to lay foundations for long-term desirability

Among the announcements made during the call was the relaunch of Atelier Versace, the label's haute couture line. The relaunch plan also includes discontinuing the Versace Jeans Couture line, along with the “sub-brands” of the ready-to-wear lines.

Andrea Guerra, CEO of the Prada Group, observed that the relaunch phase will see management engaged in a “first phase of repositioning channels, supporting high-quality full-price sales and more selective distribution. We will see what all this will mean for Versace's numbers and for the group's overall performance.”

The CEO, commenting on the group's 2025 results, stated that they “mark the fifth consecutive year of growth for the group and confirm a solid performance against challenging multi-year comparatives. Rigorous execution, based on constant attention to processes and operational routines, has continued to support the success of our brands.”

The Prada Group's turnover stood at almost 5.72 billion euros (6.64 billion dollars). This corresponds to a 5 percent increase compared to 2024. At constant exchange rates, revenues grew by 9 percent, while on an organic basis, net of currency effects and contributions from Versace, they increased by 8 percent.