Pinko releases Reimagine collection with Patrick McDowell

Italian womenswear label Pinko has revealed its Reimagine collection in collaboration with Patrick McDowell, making it the brand’s third instalment of the concept by the sustainability design director.

Inspired by fashion trends from the early 2000s, Reimagine pieces were constructed using items from Pinko’s archive, with McDowell repurposing a number of designs from past seasons. Upcycled pieces were made using a broad selection of reused denim, jersey and taffeta fabrics, with design elements aimed to bring volume to contrast fitted proportions.

The capsule includes a range of mini skirts, t-shirts, denim jackets, jeans, sweatshirts and denim bralettes, as well as two mini handbags and belts. McDowell incorporated his own signature design elements and embellishments into each item, producing a collection that resulted in garments that can easily be paired together.

Image: Pinko

“I cannot forget how Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, the Spice Girls, Xtina created the glam around the tv shows, videos and the first era of social media,” said the designer in a statement. “I have always been fascinated by the mass media effect and the music universe and I think it is a language very similar to fashion: versatile, creative and very fun.”

McDowell was appointed sustainability design director back in February, carrying out the role alongside his main line where his own collections, Firefighting Aunties and Catholic Fairytales, draw inspiration from his upbringing and personal experiences. The designer is a strong advocate for sustainability, upcycling and rental fashion, bringing his values into this new collection.

Pinko’s creative director, Caterina Negra, said about the collaboration: “It is always a pleasure to collaborate with Patrick. When he arrives in our offices, he is a creative machine, we share ideas, inspirations and personal artistic views. He has this amazing ability to convert conversation into styles that I will wear every day. I love his energy, vision and capacity to create something sustainable and still being true with the Pinko DNA.”

The capsule collection is available to purchase through select Pinko stores, the brand’s official website and in Selfridges.